Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga

President William Ruto addresses Tanzania Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has defended his recent announcement that Kenya and Uganda planned to build a crude oil refinery in Tanzania after being taken to task by President Samia Suluhu.

President Suluhu, who hosted Ruto for a two-day state visit, had on Monday appeared to reprimand the Kenyan President, who, alongside his Ugandan counterpart, had in April announced plans to build a refinery in Tanga.