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Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga

By Macharia Kamau | May. 6, 2026
President William Ruto addresses Tanzania Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has defended his recent announcement that Kenya and Uganda planned to build a crude oil refinery in Tanzania after being taken to task by President Samia Suluhu.  

President Suluhu, who hosted Ruto for a two-day state visit, had on Monday appeared to reprimand the Kenyan President, who, alongside his Ugandan counterpart, had in April announced plans to build a refinery in Tanga. 

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Tanga Oil Refinery President William Ruto President Samia Suluhu Tanzania Oil Refinery
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