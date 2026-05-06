Suluhu questions Ruto over plans to construct oil refinery in Tanga

President William Ruto hasdefended his recent announcement that Kenya and Uganda planned to build a crude oil refinery in Tanzania after being taken to task by President Samia Suluhu.
President Suluhu, who hosted Ruto for a two-day state visit, had on Monday appeared to reprimand the Kenyan President, who, alongside his Ugandan counterpart, had in April announced plans to build a refinery in Tanga.
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