Why children of British soldiers are searching for their fathers

A week ago, the BBC released a documentary in which lawyers and geneticists used commercial ancestry databases to trace British soldiers who fathered children in Kenya during their tour of duty.
The two-year BBC World of Secrets podcast and BBC Africa Eye investigation titled, "Abandoned: Searching for Soldier Dad," documented about 100 cases of children fathered by soldiers serving in the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) during the last 50 years.
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