Why children of British soldiers are searching for their fathers

BBC documented about 100 cases of children fathered by soldiers serving in the British Army Training Unit during the last 50 years in Kenya. [File, Standard]

A week ago, the BBC released a documentary in which lawyers and geneticists used commercial ancestry databases to trace British soldiers who fathered children in Kenya during their tour of duty.

The two-year BBC World of Secrets podcast and BBC Africa Eye investigation titled, "Abandoned: Searching for Soldier Dad," documented about 100 cases of children fathered by soldiers serving in the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) during the last 50 years.