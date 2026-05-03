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Why children of British soldiers are searching for their fathers

By Peter Muiruri | May. 3, 2026
BBC documented about 100 cases of children fathered by soldiers serving in the British Army Training Unit during the last 50 years in Kenya. [File, Standard]

A week ago, the BBC released a documentary in which lawyers and geneticists used commercial ancestry databases to trace British soldiers who fathered children in Kenya during their tour of duty.

The two-year BBC World of Secrets podcast and BBC Africa Eye investigation titled, "Abandoned: Searching for Soldier Dad," documented about 100 cases of children fathered by soldiers serving in the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) during the last 50 years.

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