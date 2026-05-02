Scarce opportunities push Kenyans into dangerous overseas jobs

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has laid bare the risks desperate jobless Kenyans take to surmount unemployment.
Following the escalation of the war, at least 20 Kenyans have died with the latest casualties being Joseph Kamau Wanjiru, Eric Mwangi Nyambura, Joel Ngure Karithi and Ronald Kipkurui Kibet. News of their deaths was broken by the Russian government on April 24, 2026.
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