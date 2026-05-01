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Behind the celebrations, workers juggle debt, bills and survival daily

By Juliet Omelo | May. 1, 2026

President Ruto and COTU SG Francis Atwoli during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens. [File, PCS]

Labour Day, a day meant to celebrate the dignity of work and honour the men and women who keep the country moving, arrives each year wrapped in ceremony, speeches and carefully staged optimism.

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