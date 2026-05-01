How unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into death traps abroad

Labour CS Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

As Kenya marks Labour Day, the experiences of thousands of migrant workers expose a contradicting reality where the search for jobs pushes Kenyans to vulnerabilities, exploitation and even death.

While President William Ruto’s government has been exporting labour through the flagship initiative dubbed Kazi Majuu under Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, hundreds of Kenyans are suffering in foreign countries after being duped by recruitment agencies or exposed to abuses without any redress.