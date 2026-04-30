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Of job creation, cost of living and inflation: Survey punctures Ruto's narrative on economic resilience

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 30, 2026
Ruto's administration is in a precarious position, falling short of the targets. Growth slowed to 4.6 per cent last year, down from 4.7 per cent recorded in 2024

President William Ruto’s road to 2027 was paved with promises of economic growth, jobs for the youth, a robust business environment, among other plans. This, however, is proving to be a mirage given the latest Economic Survey. Internal and external factors have complicated and muddied the political waters.

 Kenya’s economy registered weak growth in 2025 as key sectors slowed down and faced monumental challenges in 2026, adding to the President’s second-term bid headache. 

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Kenya Economic Survey 2026 Economic Slow down High Cost of Living Ruto Taxation Burden
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