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JSC nominates Justice Warsame for Supreme Court post

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 29, 2026
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Justice Mohamed Warsame. [JSC]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Court of Appeal judge Mohamed Warsame for the Supreme Court judge position after concluding the interviews.

Chief Justice and JSC chairperson Martha Koome said that his name had been forwarded to President William Ruto for formal appointment.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya. The nomination is being transmitted to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” said Koome.

If confirmed, he will replace Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, who died on December 17, 2025.

Justice Warsame, 58, will sit in the apex court for 12 years before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

While making the announcement, CJ Koome said that he had demonstrated the necessary and required skills to sit at the apex court, citing Justice Warsame’s professional competence and a genuine and demonstrable commitment to the rule of law and public service. 

“The nominee’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience make him well-suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence at the highest level,” said CJ Koome.

She was flanked by all 10 members of JSC as well as the secretary to the commission and Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya.

The members are JSC vice chairperson Isaac Rutto, Justices Njoki Ndung'u, Fatuma Sichale and Antony Mrima, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Evelyn Olwande, Omwanza Ombari, Jacquiline Ingutia, Charity Kisotu and Caroline Nzilani.

CJ Koome said that the commission, from July 1, 2026, will publish the performances of judicial officers for public scrutiny.

“This is in recognition of our duty to remain accountable to the people of Kenya who are the ultimate consumers and financiers of justice and in whose name judicial authority is derived and exercised,” said Koome.

According to the CJ, the performance measurement of Judges and Judicial Officers is a critical accountability mechanism. 

“Going forward, there is a clear need to enhance transparency in the assessment of performance and reporting on the productivity of Judges and Judicial Officers in a manner that reinforces public confidence while upholding judicial independence.”

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Justice Mohamed Warsame Supreme Court Judge Interview JSC Mohamed Warsame
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