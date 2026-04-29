Mystery of Sh74m disbursed to Wings-to-Fly

A House team is investigating disbursement of Sh74.7 million by the State Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) to the Wings-to-Fly Equity programme during the 2023/2024 financial year.
The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is probing how the amount was disbursed to a private programme, whether the money benefited the intended 452 scholars under the programme and the criteria used.
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