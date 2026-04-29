Ruto seeks public help to tame cost of living

The embattled government has issued an unusual public plea for “innovative ideas” to cut the cost of living and revive economic growth, a sign of mounting pressure in President William Ruto’s government as it races into an election year with no room to tax, no IMF deal and just 16 months to deliver on promises.
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