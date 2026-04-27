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Two Kenyans among 14 killed in South Sudan plane crash

By David Njaaga | Apr. 27, 2026
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Wreckage of the CityLink Aviation aircraft that crashed about 20 kilometres southwest of Juba on Monday. Two Kenyans are among 14 people who died in the accident. [Courtesy] 

Two Kenyans are among 14 people killed after a small passenger aircraft crashed about 20 kilometres southwest of Juba on Monday, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has said.

The aircraft, a Cessna 208 Caravan with registration 5Y-NOK operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, departed Yei for Juba International Airport at 9:15 a.m. but lost communication at 9:43 a.m.

There were no survivors among the 13 passengers and one pilot on board.

Preliminary information suggests the crash may have been caused by poor weather conditions, particularly low visibility. Videos of the crash site shared on social media showed the remains of the aircraft in flames, in terrain that appeared mountainous and misty.

An unnamed official source cited by Eye Radio said the plane struck a mountain before catching fire, though SSCAA has not confirmed that account.

SSCAA said rescue teams have been deployed to the site to support recovery efforts and gather further information, and that an investigation is under way.

"The Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those affected by this tragic incident. Further updates will be provided as more verified information becomes available," said SSCAA management in a statement.

The identities of the two Kenyan nationals have not been released.

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Related Topics

South Sudan Plane Crash Sudan Civil Aviation Authority Cessna 208 Carava Poor Weather Conditions
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