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NTSA launches crackdown as schools reopen

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 27, 2026
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Security team gets a briefing at Naivasha police station on April 2, 2026. [Courtesy] 

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced a nationwide road safety crackdown as schools reopen for the second term, following a fatal accident along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road that left eight people dead.

In a statement, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said the authority will intensify Operation 'Watoto Wafike Salama' to ensure learners travel safely back to school.

“A multi-agency team will heighten strict road safety compliance checks across the country, and we urge all motorists to exercise the highest level of responsibility while on the roads,” he said.

The move comes in the wake of a tragic crash in the Nairegia area, where a Toyota Voxy travelling from Nairobi to Narok collided head-on with a trailer.

According to police reports, the trailer driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off his lane, and rammed into the oncoming minivan. The Voxy driver and seven passengers died on the spot, while the trailer driver sustained serious injuries.

“We assure the public that we are working closely with the National Police Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led the driver to lose control,” Kondiwa said.

Schools reopened on April 27 after a three-week holiday, ushering in a 14-week second term set to end on July 31, with thousands of learners travelling across the country.

NTSA said this period often sees increased traffic volumes and heightened risk, prompting stricter enforcement measures.

As part of the crackdown, all school transport operators have been directed to present their vehicles for mandatory inspection.

“All school transport operators are expected to present their fleets for inspection to confirm that the vehicles are mechanically sound and safe for transporting children,” Kondiwa said.

The authority also called on parents and school administrations to remain vigilant.

The agency has urged motorists to avoid speeding, observe traffic rules, and exercise caution, warning that negligence during the busy school transport period could cost lives

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Related Topics

NTSA Road Safety Regulations NTSA Mandatory Vehicle Inspection NTSA Crackdown NTSA On Road Accidents
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