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Luanda MP Maungu replaces Wamboka as PIC chair

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 5, 2026
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Luanda MP Dick Maungu elected chairman Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance (PIC-E&G) on June 4, 2026. [Bonface Okendo, Standard],

Luanda Member of Parliament Dick Maungu has been elected unopposed as the new chairperson of the National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance (PIC-E&G), taking over leadership of one of Parliament’s most influential oversight committees.

Maungu was elected during a committee meeting held at Parliament Buildings on Thursday following the departure of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

Wamboka recently lost the position after being suspended over allegations of misconduct raised by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The Bumula lawmaker was subsequently transferred to the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities Committee.

The Luanda lawmaker’s nomination was proposed by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje and seconded by Igembe Central MP Daniel Kariitho, with members unanimously backing his elevation to the chairmanship.

Speaking shortly after his election, Maungu thanked committee members for entrusting him with the responsibility and pledged to lead with integrity, accountability and teamwork.

“I thank you for the confidence you have shown in me. I promise that together we shall work for the betterment of our country,” he said.

The new chairperson emphasized the need for unity among members as they execute the committee's oversight mandate, noting that success would depend on collective effort.

“We are one team and one people. We shall work together to ensure we achieve our objectives, while epitomising transparency in all our undertakings,” he added.

Maungu acknowledged the challenges facing the committee, particularly the substantial backlog of reports and audit queries awaiting consideration. He said members would develop a clear work plan to ensure pending assignments are completed within the remaining months of the year.

“We have a huge volume of work before us. We shall develop a clear plan to navigate the backlog and ensure we remain available to discharge our duties effectively,” he said.

Members of the committee expressed confidence in Maungu’s leadership and urged him to foster greater efficiency and cohesion.

Sotik MP Francis Sigei said the unopposed election reflected the trust members had in the Luanda legislator.

“You have been elected unopposed, which speaks volumes about the confidence members have in you. We would like to see greater order in this committee and a new approach to how we conduct our business,” Sigei said.

Narok County MP Rebecca Tonkei described Maungu as a hardworking and dedicated leader committed to public service.

“I have known him for a long time and we have worked closely together. The committee becomes a family and I know him as a dedicated worker who will remain committed to the task ahead,” she said.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia reminded members of the urgency of their work programme, noting that Parliament has less than five months to conclude several pending assignments before the end of the year.

PIC-E&G is among Parliament’s key watchdog committees. It is responsible for scrutinising the use of public funds in state corporations, public universities, technical and vocational education institutions and other government agencies under its jurisdiction. 

The committee examines Auditor-General reports and holds accounting officers accountable for the management of public resources, making it a critical pillar in promoting transparency and accountability in government spending.

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Related Topics

Luanda MP Dick Maungu Public Investments Committee PIC on Governance and Education Bumula MP Jack Wamboka
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