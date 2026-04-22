Turkana rewrites electoral history as Ethekon returns to ignite voter registration

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon distributes textbooks and sports items to students at Lodwar Moi Garden during voter registration drive in Turkana County, on April 21, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]

When IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon landed in Lodwar, he did not come merely as a commissioner on duty; he was returning home.

Turkana County, historically perceived as a forgotten frontier in Kenya's electoral geography, received him accordingly—with elders’ beads around his neck and voter numbers that are turning heads across the country.

Turkana has registered 47,077 new voters since the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) launched on March 30, 2026—nearly double the county's target of 26,000.

That leap has propelled the county to eighth position nationally out of 47 counties, a ranking few would have predicted for a region long associated with low civic participation, poor infrastructure, and a shortage of national identification cards.

The figures were revealed when Ethekon convened a broad stakeholders' forum in Lodwar town as part of the IEBC's nationwide oversight of the ECVR, which closes on April 28, 2026, with no extension.

The commission is eyeing a national target of 2.5 million new voters in phase one alone.

"Democracy is not inherited; it is renewed each time a citizen registers to vote," Ethekon told a gathering that included elected leaders, security officials, religious groups, persons with disabilities, youth representatives, and Turkana professionals.

The forum was as much a civic rally as it was an accountability session, with stakeholders raising concerns about uncollected ID cards, youth exclusion, and gaps in voter education in remote areas.

Uncollected ID cards remain a major challenge in efforts to ensure more eligible Kenyans register as voters. More than 2,000 national identification cards are yet to be collected in Turkana—documents that could significantly boost voter numbers in the region.

Ethekon directed the National Registration Bureau to accelerate ID issuance and delivery, warning that no eligible Kenyan should be sidelined by administrative failure.

The IEBC chairperson also set a bold target: he wants Turkana to cross the 400,000-voter mark before the register closes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

County Assembly Speaker Charles Lokioto noted that current voter registration stands at about 300,000, against an estimated 1.4 million eligible residents.

Deputy Governor John Erus, representing Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai Napotikan, said the county government would spearhead grassroots mobilisation to ensure Turkana rises from eighth position nationally to the top in voter registration.

Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou said the county is now at the centre of national electoral leadership.

"Leadership is sacred, and the trust placed in it must be handled with care," he said.

Beyond the working tour, Ethekon's visit held deeper significance for the community. In a CSR initiative alongside the Kenya Literature Bureau, the IEBC chairperson oversaw the donation of textbooks, footballs, and stationery to five schools in Turkana Central: Lodwar Mixed Primary, Kanamkemer, Kawalase, Lodwar High School, and Lodwar Girls High School.

He also donated volleyballs to the Desert Warriors Volleyball Team—a major boost to local sports development.

With one week remaining before the ECVR window closes, Turkana is quietly rewriting its democratic history.