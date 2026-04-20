'You risk prosecution', Amnesty tells police ahead of tomorrow's fuel price protests

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Amnesty International-Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Amnesty International-Kenya has warned the police against human rights abuses, including the use of excessive force, ahead of nationwide protests over the April fuel price hikes scheduled for tomorrow.

In a statement, the rights organisation reminded officers deployed to maintain public order, and their commanders, that they risk prosecution if found to have violated the rights of protesters, journalists covering the demonstrations, or medics providing emergency care. It urged law enforcers to instead create an enabling environment for the anticipated street action.

"Considering past protests, where Amnesty International Kenya documented excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests, harassment of journalists, and obstruction of medical personnel, we remind the National Police Service that individual officers and their commanders may be held personally and criminally liable for violations of human rights, the constitution, and Kenyan law," Executive Director Irungu Houghton said.

The organisation also dismissed police suggestions that the protests were illegal on the grounds that no formal notification had been issued as required by law.

Nairobi police commander Issa Mohamud had earlier hinted at action against what he termed illegal protests in the capital, saying none of the city's police establishments had been notified of the planned demonstrations.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has not issued a formal declaration banning the protests but has cautioned against "unlawful assemblies that may escalate into violence" as calls mount for nationwide action reminiscent of the 2024 Gen Z uprising.

Amnesty pushed back on the police's position, with Irungu arguing that notification requirements exist only to coordinate public safety.

"The purpose of protest notifications is to coordinate public safety, not to request permission," he said.

Mobilisation has been building online, with hashtags such as #RejectFuelPrices gaining traction. But with no known organisers, police warnings raise the prospect of a confrontation with largely leaderless crowds.

Amnesty called on officers deployed tomorrow to facilitate what are expected to be peaceful protests, protect neutral parties, including journalists and healthcare workers, and ensure that anyone arrested is afforded their legal rights, including access to bail.

The organisation also criticised the blanket condemnation of all protesters, as has occurred during previous demonstrations. It insisted that individuals using the protests as cover for criminal activity must be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, without disrupting peaceful demonstrators.