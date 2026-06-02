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Panic at city hospital where a foreigner with Ebola-like symptoms was received

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jun. 2, 2026
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A health worker stands in a new Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, in the north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 31, 2026. [AFP]

There was drama at AAR Hospital on Tuesday after the Standard crew were barred from the facility while on assignment.

The journalists were pursuing a case of a foreigner who reportedly checked into the facility and was exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms on Monday morning.

For some time, the facility's security accused the journalists of illegally being in the facility despite the fact that they had been cleared by the administration and told to wait.

Unknown to the reporters, the security team was plotting how to force out without getting a clear explanation.

"First, we were welcomed by the reception area at the Administration. We identified ourselves, including displaying our badges," one of the reporters said.

Adding, “we were then told to wait for a call since the person who was to see us was in a meeting, we waited for about an hour before the security came in and blamed us for being there illegally."

According to police reports, the Turkish checked into a city hospital on Sunday night, showing symptoms resembling those of the Ebola virus, but was uncooperative.

The matter was then reported to the police in the Nairobi North Sub- County region after the foreigner became unconscious while being attended to.

A senior officer from the division told The Standard that the samples that were collected from the patient ruled out the fears after testing negative.

"We are aware of the case, but we were informed that the results taken from the patient turned negative. The hospital will share more details," the officer said

Adding, "in health security, we don't play much of a role, only that when someone is taken to the hospital and they are suspected to have come from somewhere but it is not a crime to fall sick. That is why we don't arrest." 

According to police reports, the foreigner checked in at AAR along Kiambu road around 1 am on June 1, 2026, exhibiting suspicious symptoms, but became uncooperative and wanted to go home.

This is said to have forced the management to escalate the matter to the authorities.

"Due to the diplomatic nature of the matter and the foreigner's unwillingness to be quarantined until results are out in two hours, OCS Muthaiga has been notified to advise," the report stated. 

Adding, "Samples from the patient have been taken to the National Public Laboratory for further medical examination and analysis to confirm or rule out Ebola so that further medical decisions can be made."

The case comes amid the ongoing battle to stop the construction of the Ebola quarantine centre in Laikipia, which has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Nairobi ordered the Kenya Kwanza government to make public the Sh1.7 billion deal with the US for the Ebola quarantine facility within seven days.

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