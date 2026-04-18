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From reduced VAT to fuel subsidies and hidden debts: Inside Ruto-IMF fall-out

By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi | Apr. 18, 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Kenya against cutting taxes on fuel, delivering a fresh blow to President William Ruto’s government.

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