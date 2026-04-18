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How MPs saved Ruto in record one-hour to pass fuel levy cut Bill

By Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 18, 2026
President William Ruto assents to the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Friday assented to the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, allowing the Treasury to cut VAT on petroleum products to 8 per cent.

This came after Parliament raced through legislation in a record one hour on Thursday, handing President Ruto a political lifeline by legally securing the slashing of value-added tax on fuel to 8 per cent even as scrutiny mounted on Government.

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