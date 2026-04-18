How MPs saved Ruto in record one-hour to pass fuel levy cut Bill

President William Ruto on Friday assented to the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, allowing the Treasury to cut VAT on petroleum products to 8 per cent.
This came after Parliament raced through legislation in a record one hour on Thursday, handing President Ruto a political lifeline by legally securing the slashing of value-added tax on fuel to 8 per cent even as scrutiny mounted on Government.
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