MPs put energy PS Wachira on the spot over 'ghost' last-mile projects

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira was yesterday put on the spot by MPs, who accused him of politicising the implementation of the multi-billion-shilling Last Mile Connectivity electricity programme.
Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the PS was taken to task over what lawmakers termed as the launch of “ghost projects” across the country, noting that a sizeable number of projects under the programme were yet to commence years after they were officially unveiled by the ministry.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…