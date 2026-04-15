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MPs put energy PS Wachira on the spot over 'ghost' last-mile projects

By Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 15, 2026
Energy PS Alex Wachira accompanied by KETRACO MD Eng.Kipkemoi Kibias responds to queries related to fuel crisis before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at Parliament on April 15, 2026[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Energy Principal Secretary  Alex Wachira was yesterday put on the spot by MPs, who accused him of politicising the implementation of the multi-billion-shilling Last Mile Connectivity electricity programme.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the PS was taken to task over what lawmakers termed as the launch of “ghost projects” across the country, noting that a sizeable number of projects under the programme were yet to commence years after they were officially unveiled by the ministry.

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Ps Alex Wachira Ministry of Energy and Petroleum African Development Bank (ADB) European Union (EU).
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