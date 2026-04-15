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Truckers on fuel hike

By Peterson Githaiga | Apr. 15, 2026
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A car fuels at Rubis along Koinange Street in Nairobi’s CBD after EPRA announced new fuel prices on April 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Truckers Association of Kenya (TAK) has directed its members to increase transport charges by 30 per cent, citing the rising cost of fuel following the latest pump price hike announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The association, which represents 20,000 registered members and over 50,000 trucks, said the new rates take effect immediately.

TAK officials have also expressed concern over the recent fuel shortage, questioning why petroleum products are now readily available at stations that had previously run dry.

They claim that there may have been deliberate manipulation of supply. 

According to the association’s chairperson, Raphael Lamuya, the government had earlier assured Kenyans that the country had sufficient fuel reserves, but later increased prices, a move he described as a failure in planning and communication.

The association’s Secretary General, Denny Kilia, urged the government to adopt precautionary measures, including maintaining fuel reserves that can last up to one year to cushion the country against future crises.

Truckers Association of Kenya chairman Raphael Lamuya addresses journalists at the association’s offices in Syokimau, Athi River. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Under the new prices, diesel, which is the primary fuel used by trucks, now retails at Sh206 per litre, an increase of Sh40.

Petrol also now costs Sh206 per litre, up by Sh28.

The truckers warn that the increased transport costs will have a ripple effect across the economy, potentially driving up the prices of goods and services.

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