Act on the fuel crisis! Opposition's demands to Ruto

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United Alternative Government leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka,Fred Matiang'i, Rigathi Gachagua Eugene Wamalwa and Justin Muturi brief the media on recent oil price hike and the Sh12 billion fuel. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Opposition leaders have asked President William Ruto to follow through on his promise to make difficult decisions, outlining a series of proposals in response to the rise in fuel prices.

In a joint statement read by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, the leaders called for a special sitting of Parliament to review and potentially cancel the government-to-government fuel supply arrangement involving three global oil firms, namely Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Under the deal, Aramco supplies diesel and petrol, ADNOC supplies diesel and jet fuel, and ENOC supplies petrol.

Rigathi Gachagua: Kenyans now have to pay for the greed and business of Mr. William Ruto not only on the pump but across all sectors of the economy. Yesterday night, they increased prices of Super Petroleum by KShs. 28.69 and diesel by KShs. 40.30 per litre, an historic high… pic.twitter.com/DtRXd1rMsq — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) April 15, 2026

The opposition has also called for the suspension of the implementation of the National Infrastructure Fund and proposed that proceeds from the sale of Safaricom shares and the Kenya Pipeline Company be redirected to cushion consumers from rising fuel costs.

They further urged the government to suspend the Road Maintenance Levy, the affordable housing levy, certain National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions, and value-added tax on fuel products, as a means to relieve Kenyans of high taxation.

“During the COVID pandemic period and the onset of the Ukraine- Russia war, then government of the day took measures to cushion the welfare of its citizens whereas today the William Ruto regime has taken advantage of the Middle East crisis to load their profit on the local pump price to the detriment of its Citizens.”

In addition, the leaders have also called for accountability within the Energy Ministry, including the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, alleging misconduct during a recent parliamentary committee hearing. The claims have not been independently verified.

The statement also addressed the recent resignation of several senior energy sector officials, including former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director-General Daniel Kiptoo, former Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, former Energy Ministry petroleum director Joseph Wafula, and former KPC supply and logistics manager Joel Mburu.

The officials were arrested on April 2 and later released on police bond, though they are yet to be charged in court.

Gachagua, Matiang’i, Kalonzo and other opposition leaders now claim the officials were implementing directives issued by the National Security Council Committee, when decisions were made regarding fuel imports.

They also raised concerns about the quality of a recent fuel shipment and the procurement process, calling for accountability.

They further alleged that senior government officials were aware of the processes surrounding the fuel import arrangements.

The opposition leaders alleged that the arrest of the energy bosses followed a local oil company being knocked out of the deal on technical grounds.

“It should be noted that in Uganda, the pump prices for petrol and diesel average Sh75 per litre, Sh170 per litre, respectively, yet the supply transits through our port in Mombasa.”