Ruto defends G-to-G fuel deal amid price hike

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at a past event. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto on Wednesday defended the government-to-government fuel supply arrangement, saying it has shielded Kenya from severe fuel shortages and stabilised prices.

Speaking during a tour of the Gusii region, Ruto claimed the arrangement has made Kenya a more competitive fuel destination and ensured adequate supply.

“In Kenya, we have enough fuel. We have used Sh6.2 billion to subsidise so that we can moderate the price…We have also reduced VAT to make sure that Kenyans do not bear the brunt of excessive fuel prices,” he said.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation to protect the economy and the transport sector.

His remarks come after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) yesterday announced a sharp increase in fuel prices, raising the retail cost of super petrol by Sh28.69 per litre and diesel by Sh40.30 per litre.

Opposition leaders, under the United Alternative Government, rejected the president’s position, alleging irregularities in the fuel supply arrangement. The claims have not been independently verified.

In a statement, the group alleged that a major oil marketer had failed to meet its supply obligations under the deal, affecting deliveries. They also questioned the structure of the arrangement and called for greater transparency.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, speaking at a press conference in Nairobi later today, accused political leaders of exploiting the sector for personal gain and criticised the G-to-G framework.

“Can the leaders of this country come clean on the business dealings they are doing, hiding under G-to-G. The arrangement is a scam and a profit machine for leaders,” he said.

The government has not publicly responded to Nyoro’s allegations.