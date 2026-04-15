TSC to decide KEWOTA's fate after 'payroll heist' expose

Kewota CEO Benta Opande at a past event. [File, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission will on Wednesday hold a board meeting to discuss the fate of the Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) following a media exposé on an alleged scheme to defraud female teachers.

Sources told The Standard that the commission will convene an emergency meeting after KTN aired an investigative report exposing an alleged multi- million ‘payroll heist’ where top officials were accused of hiring relatives and enabling corruption in the organisation.