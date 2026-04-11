Fuel scandal: Prosecutors yet to receive files

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has not yet handed over the files of former Kenya Pipeline boss Joe Sang, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo and Liban Mohammed who were arrested over one week ago.
They were arrested on Thursday night, April 2, 2026, in connection with the importation of substandard fuel in the country, cooking industry data to justify the import and violating procurement laws.
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