State House wall sitting on riparian land to be demolished

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto addresses Nairobi Residents [PCS]

A section of the wall surrounding the State House will be brought down since it sits on a reparian land, President William Ruto has revealed.

Speaking in the Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday, Ruto said this is part of the ongoing reclaiming of arid land in Nairobi following recent floods that killed over 30 people.

"For your information, State House has received notice from the multi-agency team reclaiming riparian land that is part of the State House boundary," Ruto said

The Head of State said this is a positive decision because it is part of transforming the city.

During the historic address to the county assembly by the President since devolution, Ruto outlined development progress in the city following the recent signing of a cooperation agreement between Nairobi County and the national government on February 17, 2026.

Ruto admitted that for years, the city has been choking in filth, poor roads, and water shortages, among other challenges, linking the mess to daring cartels benefiting from the disorder.

He detailed the progress, rollout plans, and implementation timelines under which some projects will be completed, lauding Governor Sakaja for his willingness to work with the National Government.

He also challenged those opposing the development, insisting that the current agreement is not fashioned like the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

“It is contradictory to complain about flooding while opposing drainage improvements, or to demand cleanliness while tolerating illegal dumping.”