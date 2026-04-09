KRA exit: How Ruto ordered Wattanga to resign as Commissioner General

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo has been fired.
President William Ruto on Wednesday asked Wattanga to submit his resignation. His firing has not yet been made public and he is expected to leave office within a few days.
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