Technology takes centre stage at schools drama festival

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Nkumu Junior Secondary school from Western presents a French Choral Verse during the 64th Music and Drama Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri. On 8 April,2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Use of technology has been embraced in this year's drama and film festival many of the school especially in primary and junior secondary opting to use morden instruments including music played as background.

On the other hand the use of new costumes has also added the art on the stage which makes the performance and the stage look real.

According to the Chairman of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals Prof Christopher Joseph Odhiambo this year 2026 the festival has presented live broadcasts showcasing the new technology.

With the theme "Bold story Teller's digital stages during Kenya's development through theatre and film".

He noted that Competency Based Education ( CBE) pathway on Sport and Arts is already offered especially for the teachers to build capacity of theatre teaching so that they can have knowledge and skills needed to teach.

"We want the teachers to use this tool to build their capacity for teaching theatre film to have the knowledge and skills needed to deliver," he said.

The chairman said that the best actors will be connected to the market (theatre industry) through the actors guild and Tunga Afrika .

"There is emphases on monetization meaning that we will selling the commodity," he noted.

The chairman noted that they are trying to pilot with few performances to package the play or the item in a soft copy and present them during the festival.

"We hope in the beginning of next year most of the institutions will embrace the use of projection in their imagination on their sets and sceneries and bring down the cost of carrying props and backdrops," Prof Odhiambo said.