Bold Storytellers take centre stage as ministry pledges annual curriculum review

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Jamhuri High School perform a creative cultural dance titled Gor Mahia at the Nairobi Region Film and Drama Festival on March 22, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has confirmed it will conduct annual reviews of the school curriculum, books, recitations, and performance regulations for students.

According to the ministry, this initiative aims to ensure that all learning activities, including co-curricular competitions such as drama and music festivals, remain aligned with national development goals and the evolving needs of learners.

The reviews are intended to create an education system that is responsive and relevant, fostering creativity, technical skills, and holistic development. By regularly updating syllabi, performance guidelines, and rules, the Ministry hopes to empower students to perform at their best while preparing them for the demands of the 21st century, both academically and socially.

The 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF) officially kicked off yesterday at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri County, drawing thousands of learners, educators, and cultural stakeholders from across the country.

The festival, widely regarded as the largest cultural and performing arts competition in Sub-Saharan Africa, promises 11 days of dynamic performances in theatre, film, dance, spoken word, poetry, and mime.

According to Dr Elyas Abdi, Director-General of the Ministry of Education, the festival is more than just a showcase of artistic talent.

He describes it as “a manifestation of national commitment to nurturing creativity, fostering critical thinking, and cultivating the holistic development of our learners.”

“We are hosting this year’s festival across three key venues—Kagumo Teachers Training College, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, and the Nyeri National Polytechnic under the TVET sub-sector—with an expected participation of close to 100,000 learners from pre-primary to university level, all converging to showcase their talents,” he said.

He added that the event’s role is promoting Competency-Based Education (CBE) skills such as communication, collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity, all essential in preparing young Kenyans for the demands of the 21st century.

“We are hosting this year’s festival across three key venues—Kagumo Teachers Training College, university-level institutions, and the Kenya National Polytechnic under the TVET sub-sector—with an expected participation of close to 100,000 learners from pre-primary to university level, all converging to showcase their talents,” he said.

Dr Abdi said the festival’s theme for 2026, “Bold Storytellers: Digital Stages, Driving Kenya’s Development through Theatre and Film,” noting the integration of digital innovation and creative technology in student performances.

“Learners are empowered to tell stories that are socially conscious, culturally rooted, and aligned with our national development priorities. The theme encourages experimentation, imagination, and the use of technology—including AI—in artistic storytelling, even if that means performances featuring time travel, talking animals, or robot co-stars," he said.

The festival’s journey from sub-county to county and regional competitions culminates in a national stage where over 100,000 learners from pre-primary, primary, secondary, special needs institutions, TVETs, colleges, and universities converge.

He said that the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival continues to evolve annually to align with emerging educational needs, with particular emphasis now being placed on junior school learners under the Competency-Based Education framework.

He observed that, for the first time, junior school students have been actively integrated into the programme and are already demonstrating impressive performance, especially in technical, science, and engineering-related creative categories, as well as in drama and music.

The move, he added, signals a deliberate effort by education stakeholders to nurture talent early, while continuously reviewing festival content, rules, and performance categories to ensure they remain relevant and responsive to the changing curriculum demands.

“We have witnessed significant improvement from our teachers and organisers every year, and this festival remains a key co-curricular activity within our education system, but what stands out this time is the inclusion and strong performance of junior school learners, who are now being treated as an integral part of the programme and are excelling even in technical and creative categories, and as a Ministry, we will continue to review the festival annually—refining the syllabus, rules, and performance guidelines—to ensure it responds to emerging needs, because indeed necessity is the mother of invention,” he said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of sponsors, adjudicators, and educators, noting that their mentorship sets benchmarks for excellence across the continent and urged participants to embrace the opportunity to perform with confidence, creativity, and integrity.

“Through imagination, discipline, and collaboration, our learners can shape narratives, influence society, and contribute to national development,” Dr Abdi said.

One of the most captivating performances at the festival was a cultural dance by Thika High School for the Blind, which told the emotional story of “Mukui,” a student sent home due to a lack of school fees despite being a key performer in the team.

The narrative followed his struggles at home, where his mother was unable to raise the required fees, forcing him to miss school even as the competition approached.

In a powerful show of solidarity, his classmates appealed to the principal to allow him back, and when their plea was initially rejected, they staged a peaceful protest within the school compound until the administration relented, enabling Mukui to rejoin the team, participate in the festival, and ultimately emerge victorious.

According to the trainer, Jane Murungu, the performance sought to sensitise the public on the need to support needy but talented learners, urging society to ensure that financial challenges do not hinder gifted students from staying in school and achieving their full potential.

“Our performance tells the story of many talented learners who are forced out of school due to financial challenges, and through Mukui’s journey, we wanted to show that with support and understanding, such students can still rise and excel, which is why we are calling on the public and stakeholders to step in and help needy but gifted children remain in school and achieve their dreams,” she said.