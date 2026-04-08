Fuel crisis sparks panic buying as motorists rush to stations nationwide

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Motorists scramble for scarce fuel at OLA Petrol Station in Kakamega amid shortages. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

A nationwide fuel shortage on Tuesday triggered panic buying, with hundreds of motorists and boda boda operators forming long queues at petrol stations across the country.

From early morning, major towns witnessed heavy congestion around filling stations as drivers scrambled to secure the dwindling fuel supplies.

Many stations reported running dry, while those with limited stock were quickly overwhelmed by the surging demand. Motorists and boda boda riders crowd Haas Petrol Station in Isiolo amid fuel shortages and fears of escalating conflict. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

In Kirinyaga County, chaotic scenes unfolded in Kagio town, where boda boda riders and car owners thronged South Fuel petrol station moments after fresh supplies arrived.

The rush followed several days of acute shortage, leaving many operators stranded and desperate.

A similar situation played out in Kakamega town, where motorists queued for hours at OLA Petrol Station amid an ongoing scarcity affecting most filling stations across the county.

Motorists and boda boda riders scramble for fuel at South Fuel station in Kagio after days of shortage and rising fares. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

The limited availability of fuel has disrupted transport and business activities in the region.

Reports of panic buying were also recorded in Murang’a and other parts of Kirinyaga, highlighting the widespread impact of the shortage.