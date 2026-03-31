Police step up security, traffic enforcement ahead of Easter holiday

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Nairobi Regional DCI Dan Kandie, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Muhamud, National Police Service Spokesperson Michael Muchiri outside Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja office in Nairobi on March 30, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has implemented heightened security measures and intensified traffic enforcement nationwide as schools close and the Easter holiday approaches.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga assured Kenyans, residents, and visitors of their safety, noting that the festive period typically sees an increase in travel, social gatherings, and tourism, which pose unique security challenges.

To address this, the Service said it is working closely with other government agencies to enforce road safety compliance nationwide.

"Road users, including pedestrians, boda boda riders and public service vehicle (PSV) operators, are urged to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic rules," Muchiri stated.

He also emphasised the importance of observing speed limits, using designated crossing points, and wearing protective gear such as helmets and reflective clothing.

Motorists were also cautioned against dangerous behaviours, including drunk driving, distracted driving, and overloading.

In addition, the Service has deployed extra personnel to boost police presence, enhance patrols and increase surveillance in key public areas.

"These include shopping centres, places of worship, entertainment venues, markets, transport termini and critical infrastructure," the statement read in part.



