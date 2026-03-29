NTSA vows highway crackdown after Nyeri - Nyahururu crash kills 15

Audio By Vocalize

NTSA has since intensified enforcement operations along the Nyeri–Nyahururu corridor.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced an immediate enforcement drive across major highways following a fatal road crash that claimed 15 lives along the Nyeri - Nyahururu highway.

In a statement, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa described the incident as deeply distressing, confirming that the collision involved a lorry and a Passenger Service Vehicle (PSV). Several others were injured in the crash.

Kondiwa noted that NTSA is working with hospitals to ensure the injured receive urgent medical attention and the deceased are handled with dignity.

"Preliminary investigations point to reckless driving, speeding, and the possible mechanical failure of an unroadworthy lorry that may have lost control," Kondiwa said, adding that if confirmed, the crash would amount to a preventable tragedy.

“We will conduct a thorough and swift investigation to establish the exact cause of the accident, including the condition of the vehicles involved and driver conduct,” he said.

The authority has dispatched a multi-agency team to reconstruct the crash and collect evidence. It will also conduct an audit of the PSV operator and the lorry owner to assess compliance with safety and licensing regulations.

Additionally, NTSA has intensified enforcement operations along the Nyeri–Nyahururu corridor and other major highways, targeting unroadworthy vehicles, particularly PSVs and commercial trucks.

Kondiwa warned motorists, especially commercial drivers, against reckless behavior, emphasizing that negligence on the roads has deadly consequences.