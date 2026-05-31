Leaders demand end to locked school dorms after fire disaster

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Failure to enforce long-standing safety recommendations continues to expose schools to unrest and deadly fires. [File, Standard]

West Pokot leaders have called on school heads across the country to prioritise the safety of learners in boarding schools, urging an end to the practice of locking students inside dormitories at night.

They warned that the habit could lead to higher casualties during emergencies such as fires. The leaders were speaking while sending condolences to families who lost children in the recent fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where 16 learners died after being trapped in a burning dormitory.

Speaking during the launch of the Pokot South bursary programme at Shalpogh Secondary School, Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket condemned the practice, saying it must be stopped to prevent similar tragedies.

He said some schools lock dormitories to prevent learners from sneaking out at night, a practice he termed dangerous and unacceptable.

“We have lost our girls in a very terrible manner. Let the habit of locking children in houses stop,” Kamket said, adding that safety should never be compromised over discipline concerns such as curbing indiscipline or teenage pregnancies.

He argued that it is better for learners to be alive and under care than to face fatal risks due to restricted movement during emergencies.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing echoed his sentiments, describing the Utumishi tragedy as a national wake-up call.

He said school administrators have a duty of care and must ensure strict adherence to safety standards in boarding schools.

Pkosing questioned the practice of locked dormitories, saying it prevented escape during the fire. He proposed that matrons or designated staff should stay close to learners at night to enhance supervision and emergency response.

The leaders further urged the Ministry of Education, school boards and administrators to conduct regular safety audits and ensure emergency exits remain open at all times, amid growing concerns over safety standards in boarding schools