Illicit arms driving insecurity, new report shows

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Interior PS Raymond Omolo during the launch of the RECSA report on the regional assessment of the Nairobi protocol. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Illicit firearms continue to fuel banditry, crime and cross-border conflict across East Africa despite two decades of investment in small arms control, a new regional report has warned.

The assessment shows illegal weapons remain widespread in border communities, prolonging cycles of violence, disrupting trade and undermining development.

Released in Nairobi on 25 March 2026, the report by the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) and the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) cautions that porous borders, instability in neighbouring countries and evolving trafficking methods are enabling a steady flow of illicit weapons into communities.

New threats such as drones and improvised explosive devices are also complicating efforts to contain armed groups and criminal networks.

“This report gives us a clear-eyed view of the gaps that still threaten the security of our people. We must strengthen border management, tracing systems and accountability to close these gaps,’’ said Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo.

Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police and Chair of the RECSA Technical Advisory Committee, CG Felix Namuhoranye, said the challenge remains deeply regional.

“Small arms continue to fuel instability. No country can address this alone. We must enhance cooperation across borders,” he said.

International partners echoed the urgency. UK representative Cross Smith noted that while countries have strengthened their laws, new technologies and trafficking tactics demand coordinated responses.

The report, however, acknowledges the significant progress made by the 15 RECSA member states over the past 20 years.

The assessment, covering the period from 2005 to 2025, is the first comprehensive review of the Nairobi Protocol’s implementation.