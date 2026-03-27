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Mbadi warns of economic shock from Middle East conflict

By Lewis Nyaundi | Mar. 27, 2026
 National Treasury and Economic Planning CS. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s economy could take a hit from the ongoing conflict initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran, with Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi warning that the country was not fully prepared for the unfolding global shock.

Appearing before the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, Mbadi said the war— which began on February 28, now entering day 29 — had caught many countries off guard, forcing governments to rapidly adjust to emerging economic risks.

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John Mbadi Kenya Economy Middle East Conflict Global Economy
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