'Mr lies': CS Mbadi admits he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund

John Mbadi addresses a joint parliamentary energy committee on benefits from the South Lokichar oil project ahead of planned commercial drilling in Turkana County , February 16, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s admission in an affidavit yesterday that he lied to Kenyans over the controversial Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund is not surprising, given that he has been engaging in populist politics at the expense of the sensitive and heavy workload his office carries.

In official court papers filed recently at the Milimani High Court, the Treasury boss, without flinching, swore an affidavit last week confessing that he misled Kenyans on the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund.