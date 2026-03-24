DCI: Tuju staged disappearance

Audio By Vocalize

Former CS Raphael Tuju addressing the press at his Karen home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju is under investigation after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dismissed claims of his mysterious disappearance as a staged abduction.

Speaking at the DCI offices in Kiambu yesterday, Director Amin Mohamed said investigators had traced Tuju’s movements and conducted a forensic examination that disproved his story.

“Honourable Raphael Tuju was physically present within his residence throughout the period of his reported disappearance,” Amin said. “Even when his mobile phone was switched off at 6:16 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2026, he was at home.”

The case began when a missing person report was filed at Karen Police Station on Sunday, March 22, following the discovery of Tuju’s Toyota Land Cruiser along Miotoni Lane in Karen. The vehicle, registration number KCL 346P, was found with its hazard lights on.

A security guard from Nairobi West Hospital alerted authorities, prompting officers from Karen Police Station to investigate.

Crime scene investigators processed the vehicle and towed it to the station for further forensic examination.

However, when officers attempted to access Tuju’s residence along Mwitu Drive, they were initially denied entry by his family.

His wife, Khadija Chepkesio Said, contacted police via a hotel employee.

“The family’s refusal to cooperate with the police raised reasonable suspicion,” Amin said. “Why would a spouse deny access when her husband is reported missing?”

In response, the National Police Service deployed a combined team of uniformed officers and plainclothes detectives to cordon off the residence and preserve the scene while seeking a search warrant.

Forensic and intelligence analysis later confirmed that Tuju had remained at home during the period of his reported disappearance, Amin said.

“When confronted with the truth, Mr Tuju resurfaced,” Amin added, noting that the former CS had voluntarily come forward only after investigators closed in on the evidence.

The DCI described Tuju’s actions as deliberate attempts to mislead the public, divert law enforcement resources, and undermine confidence in Kenya’s security institutions.

Amin warned that false reporting of abductions, particularly by public figures, is a serious offence.

“Staging an abduction is not an isolated act of falsehood; it is a calculated effort to deceive the public and erode trust in law enforcement agencies,” he said. [Maryann Muganda]

“The provision of false information to authorities is a grave offence, and the National Police Service will pursue such cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

Following the revelation, Tuju was arrested and booked at Karen Police Station to record a detailed statement explaining his movements, the abandoned vehicle, and reports filed by his family.

Investigators will also document the involvement of individuals who allegedly assisted him during the staged disappearance.

Tuju, however, defended his actions, saying he had gone into hiding after noticing suspicious individuals trailing him on Saturday.

“I was being followed by a Land Cruiser without number plates,” he said. “I branched into Nandi Road, lost them, abandoned my vehicle on Miotoni Lane, and went into hiding.”

The DCI dismissed this account, citing forensic evidence and surveillance records. Amin warned that such staged disappearances undermine public trust and can create unnecessary tension and anxiety across the country.

“This is a disturbing trend among some public figures,” Amin said. “The National Police Service remains committed to professionalism, transparency, and impartiality in every investigation, and deliberate attempts to mislead Kenyans will not be tolerated.”

The investigation into Tuju’s alleged self-abduction continues, with authorities vowing to hold him accountable under the law.