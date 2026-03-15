Tuju kicked out of his high-end Karen property in pre-dawn raid

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Former CS Raphael Tuju outside his Dari Business Park premises where police evicted him on Friday morning over alleged bank debt. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju was kicked out of his multi-million property in Karen, Nairobi, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tuju said a contingent of security officers stormed his Dari Business Park in Karen at 2.40 am, forcing out guards and sealing off the compound without presenting a court order.

By midday, The Sunday Standard observed 12 police vehicles at the premises, with seven parked outside while five were inside.

Speaking to journalists outside the premises’ gates, Tuju said he rushed to the property after receiving a call from the facility’s guards informing him that police vehicles had arrived and pushed them out of the compound.

“When my guards called me at 2.40 am, saying police vehicles had come and thrown them out,” he told reporters on Saturday.

The officers, he claimed, blocked entry to the property, preventing him, employees of the businesses operating on the land, and tenants from accessing the compound.

According to the former CS, the property hosts about 24 businesses, including the popular Tamarind Brasserie restaurant and several offices.

“They have not allowed me to enter these gates. They have locked out staff who should not be dragged into the conflict,” he claimed, wondering why such a large police deployment had been sent to the private property without a court order.

“I asked them why they are here, and they say they were just told to come and await orders,” he said.

This came barely two days after goons dramatically stormed the property on Wednesday night as an auctioneer attempted to take control of the premises.

He later wrote to Chief Justice Martha Koome, accusing elements within the Judiciary of corruption and raising concerns over the conduct of court processes surrounding the dispute.

“I have come to the Judiciary today only with a letter and not with goons. If you allow our country to go the goons' way, then we will be heading to anarchy and chaos,” Tuju said outside the Supreme Court buildings after delivering the letter on Friday.

Yesterday, he claimed that powerful individuals within government are behind his woes, marred by controversies and court battles.

The former minister claimed the matter stems from a long-running dispute between him and the East African Development Bank over a loan he took several years ago.

Tuju said his efforts to reach an agreement to settle the debt have proved futile, accusing some officials within the bank of deliberately frustrating repayment efforts. “At one point, we offered to pay them Sh1.29 billion immediately to settle the matter and move on with the project, but they kept moving the goalposts,” Tuju claimed.

“They are not interested in being paid. They are interested in taking my properties in Karen,” he said.

Tuju also alleged that the land had been irregularly auctioned at a fraction of its value.

According to him, individuals claiming to have bought the property said they acquired it for Sh420 million, a figure he argued was far below its market value.

“Eleven years ago, they gave a value of Sh590 million. This time, after 11 years, they gave it a value of Sh420 million. How is that possible? So it is all a conspiracy to steal my property,” he said.

“There was no auction,” he claimed. However, this publication could not verify Tuju’s claims over the property, which sits on 27 acres.

along Ngong Road.

, further alleging that unnamed senior government officials were behind the push to acquire the property.

However, this publication could not independently verify Tuju’s claims over the property, which sits on approximately 27 acres along Ngong Road.

Despite the standoff, Tuju said he would continue pursuing legal avenues to reclaim the property.

“They will have to carry me out of this place in a stretcher when I am dead,” he asserted, admitting that the frustrations had taken an emotional toll on his family even as he described the actions as intimidation.

“They have threatened me. The people they sent here with the goons were meant to intimidate me, and they threatened me.”