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DCI probes Tuju's disappearance amid standoff with family

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 22, 2026
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Former CS Raphael Tuju outside his Dari Business Park premises after he was evicted by police over alleged bank debt on March 13, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a probe into the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, amid a dispute over his properties in Karen.

Tuju's family filed a missing person report at Karen Police Station on Sunday after losing contact with the politician since Saturday afternoon. 

Attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful; his line went unanswered.

"A specialized team has since been deployed to handle the case and is working in coordination with all other relevant government agencies to establish his whereabouts," the DCI said in a statement, adding that investigators are "utilizing all available resources and investigative techniques to determine the circumstances surrounding his reported disappearance."

His abandoned car was discovered on Miotoni Lane in Karen after a guard raised the alarm, prompting police to deploy forensic investigators to the area, which has since been designated a crime scene.

However, officers have accused Tuju's family of failing to cooperate with the investigation, citing their refusal to grant access to his home. 

"An attempt by investigators to access Mr. Tuju's residence along Mwitu Drive was denied by the family," the DCI noted, urging "full cooperation from all parties, including unrestricted access to relevant locations and prompt provision of information, for a swift and thorough resolution."

The DCI has also called on members of the public with any information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Speaking in Siaya on Sunday, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga called on the government to urgently resolve the matter, warning that the continued disappearance reflected poorly on the authorities.

"I would like to urge the government to quickly investigate the matter and inform us of what might have happened to our son, Raphael Tuju," he said.

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Related Topics

Tuju Abduction Raphael Tuju Missing Tuju Investigation Dari Business Park
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