×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Suspected mass grave discovered in Kericho, multiple bodies found

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Suspected mass grave discovered in Kericho, multiple bodies found. [File, Standard]

Police in Kericho County are investigating a suspected mass grave containing about 14 bodies in the Makaburini area, Kericho County.

According to the authorities, some of the bodies were reportedly mutilated.

The discovery was made after two local men, who work as casual grave diggers, reported unusual activity at the public cemetery. 

The worker said that on March 19, three men arrived in a vehicle and held a lengthy discussion with Ezekiel, the cemetery caretaker. 

The next morning, the same group returned in a white Land Cruiser and allegedly instructed the men to dig a large grave, into which the bodies were placed.

Authorities now say investigations have been launched and are preparing to seek approval to exhume the bodies.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kericho Mass Graves Crime
.

Latest Stories

Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
Columnists
By Standard Team
3 hrs ago
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved