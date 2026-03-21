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Suspected mass grave discovered in Kericho, multiple bodies found. [File, Standard]

Police in Kericho County are investigating a suspected mass grave containing about 14 bodies in the Makaburini area, Kericho County.

According to the authorities, some of the bodies were reportedly mutilated.

The discovery was made after two local men, who work as casual grave diggers, reported unusual activity at the public cemetery.

The worker said that on March 19, three men arrived in a vehicle and held a lengthy discussion with Ezekiel, the cemetery caretaker.

The next morning, the same group returned in a white Land Cruiser and allegedly instructed the men to dig a large grave, into which the bodies were placed.

Authorities now say investigations have been launched and are preparing to seek approval to exhume the bodies.