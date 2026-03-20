Two KU students, driver killed in Kibwezi road crash

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Three KU students killed in Kibwezi road crash. [Stephen Nzioka]

Three people, including two Kenyatta University students and the bus driver, have died after the bus they were traveling in lost control in Kibwezi on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

According to Chyullu Assistant County Commissioner William Tonui, the students had hired a 33-seater matatu from Nairobi for a private trip to Mombasa. The vehicle lost control, veered off the road near Machinery Township, rolled several times and left three dead and six others injured.

“The accident was self-involving. The vehicle rolled multiple times at the machinery area, with three casualties reported at the scene,” Tonui told journalists.

The injured were rushed to Kambu Sub-County Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were ferried to Makindu morgue.

Evans Peter, Kenya Red Cross coordinator in Makueni, called on motorists to exercise caution along the busy highway, especially as heavy rains continue in the region.

“We need drivers to be very careful because we are seeing a high number of vehicles operating along the busy Northern Corridor,” Peter said.