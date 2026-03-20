×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Two KU students, driver killed in Kibwezi road crash

By Stephen Nzioka | Mar. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Three KU students killed in Kibwezi road crash. [Stephen Nzioka]

Three people, including two Kenyatta University students and the bus driver, have died after the bus they were traveling in lost control in Kibwezi on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

According to Chyullu Assistant County Commissioner William Tonui, the students had hired a 33-seater matatu from Nairobi for a private trip to Mombasa. The vehicle lost control, veered off the road near Machinery Township, rolled several times and left three dead and six others injured.

“The accident was self-involving. The vehicle rolled multiple times at the machinery area, with three casualties reported at the scene,” Tonui told journalists.

The injured were rushed to Kambu Sub-County Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were ferried to Makindu morgue.

Evans Peter, Kenya Red Cross coordinator in Makueni, called on motorists to exercise caution along the busy highway, especially as heavy rains continue in the region.

“We need drivers to be very careful because we are seeing a high number of vehicles operating along the busy Northern Corridor,” Peter said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KU Students Accident KU Students Road Accident Road Accidents Mombasa-Nairobi Highway
.

Latest Stories

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane
23 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
23 mins ago
Broiler farming: How farmers can profit from meat chicken keeping
Smart Harvest
By Watsson Messo
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane 23 mins ago
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
By Ndung’u Gachane 23 mins ago
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 23 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
By David Odongo 23 mins ago
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved