Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ousmane Sonko, Senegal's eternal opposition figure

By AFP | May. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ousmane Sonko at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, on October 16, 2025. [AFP]

By turns prisoner, prime minister and now president of the National Assembly, Senegal's charismatic politician and champion of pan-African sovereignty, Ousmane Sonko, has never lost his incisive way with words.

With his rise to the top of parliament on Tuesday, Sonko became the country's second-most important political figure and a counterweight to his former ally, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The outspoken Sonko now slips back into the familiar role of opposition figure, where he made his career, following his firing as prime minister by the president on Friday.

He could prove a massive thorn in the side of his former right-hand man and strategist, Faye, now that their break-up is complete.

Seen as an anti-elite champion by some and a fiery agitator by others, Sonko, 51, waged a powerful struggle for several years during the presidency of Macky Sall (2012-2024), and gained a following among young Senegalese people.

A civil servant for 15 years, Sonko entered politics in 2014 with the creation of his party, Pastef.

He rose to prominence two years later when he was dismissed from his position as a tax inspector for denouncing the lack of transparency in certain public contracts and the privileges enjoyed by the political class.

In 2019, the anti-establishment firebrand finished third in the presidential election with 15 percent of the vote, far behind Sall's 58 percent.

His sovereigntist and pan-Africanist rhetoric, his diatribes against a "state mafia", a disdain for multinational corporations and his denunciation of the economic and political stranglehold he claims is exerted by France, the former colonial power, have earned him strong support among the country's young.

A father and polygamous husband with two wives, he presents himself as a defender of religion and tradition.

But charges brought against him for rape and death threats against an employee of a Dakar massage parlour in 2021 triggered a three-year political and legal saga.

Claiming a conspiracy against him, Sonko said he was being "persecuted by the Senegalese justice system like no politician ever has been".

His legal proceedings sparked nationwide protests and were brutally repressed by authorities, resulting in dozens of deaths between 2021 and 2024.

He was ultimately sentenced in absentia in the case in June 2023 to two years in prison for "corruption of a youth" under the age of 21.

However, he was acquitted of the rape and death threat charges.

The opposition leader was then arrested a few weeks later for inciting insurrection and other crimes and offences, unrelated to his sex scandal.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ousmane Sonko Bassirou Diomaye Faye
.

Latest Stories

How AI can restore confidence in Kenya's electoral process
How AI can restore confidence in Kenya's electoral process
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
High Court ruling now forces Kenya to face a reality it has long ignored
Opinion
By Immaculate Shamala
4 hrs ago
Giraffes will be keenly following this year's Madaraka Day fete
Opinion
By Sharmake Mohamed
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers
By Mercy Kahenda and Pkemoi Ngenoh 4 hrs ago
US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers
Report proposes common uniform for all schools
By Lewis Nyaundi and Ann Musungu 4 hrs ago
Report proposes common uniform for all schools
How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties
Hypocrisy at prayer breakfast as politicians spare insults for rivals
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Hypocrisy at prayer breakfast as politicians spare insults for rivals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved