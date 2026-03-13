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Thika Superhighway closed at Globe Roundabout for bridge repairs

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 13, 2026
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The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has partially closed the Thika Superhighway at Globe Roundabout to allow stabilisation works on the Nairobi River Bridge, a move set to affect thousands of commuters on one of Nairobi's busiest arterial roads.

The closure runs from March 12 to 19, to enable reinstatement works at the bridge along the busy A2 Thika Superhighway corridor.

Almost all public service vehicles plying Thika Road use the roundabout to access the Nairobi central business district.

Under the diversion plan, CBD-bound motorists from Thika will use the Globe Overpass, those accessing University Way from Thika will be redirected to Prof Wangari Maathai Road, and traffic from Kipande Road to the CBD will use Limuru Road at Fig Tree before joining Prof Wangari Maathai Road.

Motorists intending to make a U-turn at Globe Roundabout towards Thika will use the Guru Nanak U-turn.

"Temporary traffic control measures, lane management or diversions may be introduced as technical investigations and stabilisation works progress," KeNHA noted in a public notice.

KeNHA Director General Eng Luka Kimeli, who signed the notice, said the works are necessary to stabilise sections of the Nairobi River Bridge and improve safety along the highway.

At the same time, KeNHA has ordered traders and illegal structures along the Mtito Andei section of Mombasa Road to vacate the road reserve within 21 days ahead of planned service road works, as part of an ongoing road safety improvement programme.

"All affected traders and occupants are therefore required to remove their goods, structures and any other encroachment from the road reserve within 21 days," said Kimeli, warning that anything remaining after the deadline will be removed without reference to the owner.

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KeNHA Globe Roundabout Closed Luka Kimeli
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