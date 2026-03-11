Koskei to administrators: stop being bystanders in government delivery

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei. [File,Standard]

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has told National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) they have been too passive in driving government programmes at the grassroots.

Koskei made the remarks at a meeting that brought together regional commissioners, county commissioners, deputy county commissioners, chiefs and assistant chiefs, with Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo also in attendance.

He told the officers that some administrators had adopted a reserved approach in championing key government policies, particularly the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) at the community level.

"You are our eyes, ears and hands on the ground. Going forward, you must take your central role as representatives of the President to deliver on your mandate of coordinating, supervising, disseminating and communicating policy directives," said Koskei.

He directed all ministries, departments and agencies to route grassroots programmes through NGAO structures, saying fragmented implementation had created confusion and duplication on the ground.

"Government must operate as one system, serving one people," he noted.

Koskei cited milestones delivered through NGAO coordination, including the Inua Jamii Social Protection Programme, farmer registration initiatives, a campaign to plant 15 billion trees, the 100 per cent school transition drive and community mobilisation for the Social Health Authority and Universal Health Coverage reforms.

He issued 10 directives to the officers, covering integrity, digital reporting, early warning systems, citizen feedback mechanisms and the revitalisation of dormant coordination committees at county and sub-county levels.

On corruption, Koskei told the officers their conduct in both official duties and personal life must reflect discipline and public trust, adding that no administrator should be associated with activities that undermine confidence in government.