CS Barasa: Disaster preparedness is a collective responsibility

Audio By Vocalize

Residents on Emurua Dikir -Syongiroi road wade through a swollen river after raging floods spilled the bridge on March 6, 2026. [Nebert Saisi, Standard].

The government has defended its disaster preparedness mechanisms amid criticism over the response to recent floods that have claimed dozens of lives across the country.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said early warning systems are in place and that different government agencies are expected to act once weather alerts are issued.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, the CS said the government relies on forecasts from the Kenya Meteorological Department to guide disaster preparedness and response planning.

“As a ministry, what we do is warn. We have an early warning system and we inform Kenyans when there is likely to be drought or floods,” Barasa said.

She explained that once the forecasts are issued, the information is shared with relevant ministries and agencies responsible for disaster response.

“The other department is Public Service, which deals with disaster risk management. They are the ones who convene and come up with response, preparedness and readiness whenever a disaster may occur,” she said.

Her remarks come as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country, causing floods that have left many families displaced and destroyed homes and infrastructure.

In Nairobi and other urban areas, flooding has exposed longstanding weaknesses in drainage systems, urban planning and environmental management.

Over the years, Kenya has experienced repeated weather-related disasters, including droughts and floods linked to changing climate patterns.

The government has since developed disaster management frameworks that involve multiple agencies working together to anticipate and respond to emergencies.

Barasa said disaster preparedness requires a “whole-of-government approach,” involving national and county governments as well as communities

“We share the forecast as a whole of government and as a whole of society. Implementation also requires that kind of approach because different sectors are involved,” she said.

The CS acknowledged that flooding challenges in cities such as Nairobi are partly linked to environmental degradation, poor waste management and construction on riparian land.

The government is also implementing environmental restoration initiatives aimed at strengthening climate resilience and preventing future disasters.

Transport paralysed at Marich, Lodwar to Kitale highway due to the heavy rainfall on March 7, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard].

Among them is the ambitious national tree growing campaign targeting 15 billion trees, which seeks to increase Kenya’s forest cover from about 12 percent to 30 percent.

Barasa said the programme will involve establishing nurseries across the country, including in urban forests such as Karura Forest.

She dismissed claims that trees were being indiscriminately cut in Karura, explaining that only a small section had been cleared to establish seedling nurseries and temporary accommodation for National Youth Service personnel supporting the project.