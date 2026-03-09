×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

CS Barasa: Disaster preparedness is a collective responsibility

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Residents on Emurua Dikir -Syongiroi road wade through a swollen river after raging floods spilled the bridge on March 6, 2026. [Nebert Saisi, Standard].

The government has defended its disaster preparedness mechanisms amid criticism over the response to recent floods that have claimed dozens of lives across the country.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said early warning systems are in place and that different government agencies are expected to act once weather alerts are issued.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, the CS said the government relies on forecasts from the Kenya Meteorological Department to guide disaster preparedness and response planning.

“As a ministry, what we do is warn. We have an early warning system and we inform Kenyans when there is likely to be drought or floods,” Barasa said.

She explained that once the forecasts are issued, the information is shared with relevant ministries and agencies responsible for disaster response.

“The other department is Public Service, which deals with disaster risk management. They are the ones who convene and come up with response, preparedness and readiness whenever a disaster may occur,” she said.

Her remarks come as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country, causing floods that have left many families displaced and destroyed homes and infrastructure.

In Nairobi and other urban areas, flooding has exposed longstanding weaknesses in drainage systems, urban planning and environmental management.

Over the years, Kenya has experienced repeated weather-related disasters, including droughts and floods linked to changing climate patterns.

The government has since developed disaster management frameworks that involve multiple agencies working together to anticipate and respond to emergencies.

Barasa said disaster preparedness requires a “whole-of-government approach,” involving national and county governments as well as communities

“We share the forecast as a whole of government and as a whole of society. Implementation also requires that kind of approach because different sectors are involved,” she said.

The CS acknowledged that flooding challenges in cities such as Nairobi are partly linked to environmental degradation, poor waste management and construction on riparian land.

The government is also implementing environmental restoration initiatives  aimed at strengthening climate resilience and preventing future disasters.

Transport paralysed at Marich, Lodwar to Kitale highway due to the heavy rainfall on March 7, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard].

Among them is the ambitious national tree growing campaign targeting 15 billion trees, which seeks to increase Kenya’s forest cover from about 12 percent to 30 percent.

Barasa said the programme will involve establishing nurseries across the country, including in urban forests such as Karura Forest.

She dismissed claims that trees were being indiscriminately cut in Karura, explaining that only a small section had been cleared to establish seedling nurseries and temporary accommodation for National Youth Service personnel supporting the project.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Disaster Preparedness Heavy Rains Rains Wreck Havoc Meteorological Dept. Warnings
.

Latest Stories

This could be end game of Iran war
This could be end game of Iran war
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Health & Science
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved