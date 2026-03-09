×
The Standard

How NTSA's new instant fines will affect motorists

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 9, 2026
Those fined through the system will be required to settle the penalties within seven days. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the rollout of the instant fines traffic management system aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

In a public notice, NTSA said the newly launched system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications to motorists via SMS where applicable.

According to the authority, the process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, a move expected to promote transparency and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

"Motorists issued with fines through the system will be required to settle the penalties within seven days through the branch network of KCB Group,' the notice issued by the NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa read in part.

NTSA warned that failure to pay the fines within the stipulated period will attract interest on the outstanding amount.

"Additionally, drivers or vehicle owners with pending fines will be unable to access services on NTSA platforms until the penalties are cleared," Nashon added.

The authority has urged motorists to adhere to all traffic regulations and promptly respond to any official notifications issued through the system.

.

.

