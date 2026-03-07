Ruto orders KNHCR to develop compensation plan for protests victims

Audio By Vocalize

Professor Makau Mutua takes the Oath of Office as the Chairman of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of victims of protests and Riots on September 4, 2025. [File, Standard

President William Ruto has directed the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to develop a framework for compensating victims of protests within 60 days.

In a gazette notice dated March 6, Ruto also reappointed the panel of experts on compensation for protests victims and riots to oversee the implementation of the payments once the framework is developed.

The panel was last year been tasked with developing an operational framework to verify, categorise and process compensation claims for civilians and security officers who were injured or lost their lives during protests and riots since 2017.

“I, William Ruto, require the KNCHR to develop and submit a framework to guide compensation and reparations to victims of violations of human rights, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests,” the notice said.

The move follows a ruling by the High Court in Kerugoya, which said the commission is the right body to handle compensation for protest victims. The decision replaced an earlier directive issued in August last year that had established a panel of experts to manage the reparations process.

Under the new directive, the panel will serve as an internal administrative body within the Office of the President to facilitate the implementation of the framework once it is completed. However, it will not exercise supervisory authority over the work of the KNCHR.

“It is directed that the panel of experts established pursuant to the earlier proclamation shall be re-established as an internal administrative mechanism within the Office of the President,” the notice read.

According to the notice, the panel will also ensure transparency, fiscal accountability and proper record-keeping, and will submit periodic implementation reports to the president and other relevant government authorities.

The panel will be chaired by Makau Mutua. Members include Duncan Ojwang, Kennedy Ogeto, John Olukuru, Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Linda Musumba, Naini Lankas, Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Raphael Anampiu, John Maina and Churchill Suba.

Earlier members of the panel included Faith Odhiambo, who had been appointed deputy chair but resigned in October 2025 citing court challenges that halted the panel’s work, and Irungu Houghton, the outgoing Amnesty Kenya Executive Director.

Odhiambo was later replaced by Claris Awuor Ogangah, chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, in November.