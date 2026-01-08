Ruto extends protest victims panel's term by six months

Professor Makau Mutua takes the Oath of Office as the Chairman of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of victims of protests and Riots on September 4, 2025. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has extended the mandate of an 18-member panel tasked with compensating victims of demonstrations and public protests by 180 days.

The president extended the panel's term from the initial 120 days through amendments gazetted on Monday, following a December 4 judgment by the High Court in Kerugoya that ordered changes to ensure the panel operates within legal bounds.

The revised framework now requires the panel to work in collaboration with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHRC), a key directive from the court ruling that consolidated three constitutional petitions filed by lawyer Levy Munyeri.

The panel, chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua and deputised by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, was gazetted on August 25, 2025, and sworn in on September 4.

Odhiambo resigned as vice chairperson on October 6, citing court challenges that halted the panel's operations.

Ruto replaced her in November with KNHRC chairperson Claris Awuor Ogangah.

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton suspended his participation on September 11, citing respect for the High Court order.

Houghton confirmed not attending any panel meetings or performing duties beyond the swearing-in ceremony. He has not been replaced.

The panel has yet to release any findings or compensation framework, with its work repeatedly stalled by legal challenges since its formation.

The panel has been tasked with facilitating compensation of victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017.

Under the new framework, the panel must now advise Ruto on implementing the reparations program based on a report prepared by the KNHRC.

The revised terms require the panel to perform its functions "in strict compliance with the Constitution and all applicable laws and procedures, in collaboration with relevant public bodies and institutions where necessary."

The panel has been tasked with developing a detailed operational framework to verify, categorise and process compensation claims for both civilians and security officers who suffered injuries or lost their lives during protests and riots since 2017.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei signed the gazette notice on January 2, giving effect to the court's directives.

The extension gives the panel until early July to complete its work, unless the government issues another notice specifying a different timeline.

The original deadline was December 24.

The 2024 protests turned violent on June 25 when demonstrators breached parliament walls and entered the chambers, with police opening fire and killing more than 60 people, according to rights groups.

The KNHRC reported in December 2024 that police had killed at least 63 and abducted 87 between June and October 2024, with the whereabouts of at least 26 people remaining unknown.

The violence erupted after lawmakers passed the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed tax increases on essential goods and services.

Ruto withdrew the bill following the deadly crackdown but dissolved nearly his entire Cabinet in July, retaining only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Human Rights Watch accused Kenyan security forces of abducting, arbitrarily arresting, torturing and killing perceived leaders of the anti-Finance Bill protests between June and August 2024.

The court ruling recognised what it termed the president's "unique constitutional mandate" in facilitating reparations while insisting on adherence to existing legal frameworks governing human rights protection.

Other panel members include Kennedy Ogeto, John Olukuru, Rev. Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Linda Musumba, Duncan Ojwang', Naini Lankas, Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Fatuma Kinsi Abass and Raphael Anampiu.

Families of victims have expressed frustration over the slow implementation of the compensation framework, with some staging protests in December demanding faster action and accountability.