KNCHR's Ogangah replaces Faith Odhiambo in victims compensation panel

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo (L) and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Awuor Ogangah. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Awuor Ogangah as the new Vice Chairperson of the panel of experts on the compensation of victims of demonstrations and public protests.

In a gazette notice released on Friday, the President indicated that he had revoked the appointment of the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 12002 of 2025, His Excellency the President has appointed Claris Awuor Ogangah Onyango as the Vice Chairperson of the panel of experts with effect from November 4, 2025,” read part of the notice.

“The appointment of Vice Chairperson vide Gazette Notice No. 12002 of August 25, 2025, is revoked,” it added.

Ms Odhiambo resigned from the panel early last month after facing persistent backlash from Kenyans opposed to her acceptance of a presidential appointment.

Many of her critics argued that taking up the role was akin to joining the government and amounted to betrayal of the cause for justice of those killed, injured, or maimed in the violent protest since 2017.

Ogangah was appointed to the KNCHR on October 2 to serve for a non-renewable six-year term set for constitutional commissions.

Meanwhile, the President has also declared a vacancy in the office of the chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) following the appointment of Antony Muchiri to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador to Turkey.

A panel comprising seven members has been constituted to search for Ambassador Muchiri’s replacement.

Among those handed the task is the Kenya Schools of Government (KSG) Director General Professor Nura Mohammed.

Others include Arthur Osiya, Jane Joram, Sylvester Ngei Kiini, Ruth Wambeti Ruraa, Nancy Oundo Dalla, and Elizabeth Chesang.

Similarly, some Cabinet Secretaries have also made changes to the management of boards and commissions within their line ministries.

Treasury CS John Mbadi has appointed Simala Necheza Leonard to the board of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for a three-year term, while his Interior counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed a six-member panel to recommend the new chairperson and members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).