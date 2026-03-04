Kingi leads Senators in eulogising the late Ng'eno

Audio By Vocalize

The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ngeno. [File Courtesy]

The Senate Speaker, Amason Kingi, led the House in eulogising the deceased Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, as a leader committed to serving the people he represented in Parliament.

Kingi told the house that, beyond his work within Parliament, the late Ng’eno was committed to improving the lives of the people of Emurua Dikirr, particularly in the areas of education, community welfare, and peaceful coexistence.

The Speaker told the Senate the deceased legislator championed access to education by facilitating the provision of school buses to several institutions and ensuring the timely disbursement of NG‑CDF bursaries to needy students.

“The late Johana Ng’eno was also actively involved in promoting peace and social cohesion, often mediating inter‑community conflicts and supporting vulnerable families facing hardship in his constituency, which made him a darling of the area residents,” said Kingi.

He said the late Ng’eno truly appreciated African culture and passionately promoted cultural activities, local talent, and the welfare of local artists, and was the Patron of the Kalenjin Music Festival, an annual event that has grown into a significant platform for cultural expression.

Kingi told the house that it is particularly poignant that the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life occurred as he was returning from Endebbes, where he had graced the 35th anniversary celebration of the music of local artist Kim Kim.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said that Emurua Dikirr residents have lost their Nelson Mandela, who fought for the creation of the constituency and even won the Kilgoris Constituency seat in 2OO7 but was not declared, but waited for 2O13 when he got a chance to lead.

Cheruiyot said that it was high time we got a policy that aircraft should not leave where they are when the weather is bad, since the country has lost senior officials in the past through aircraft crashes, and that thorough investigations need to be done to ensure this does not take place again.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who was among the leaders who visited the scene where the accident occurred, told the house that he was affected and could not take any calls since the family had not been notified, and would later learn that many thought he was in the ill-fated aircraft.

Cherargei lauded the student nurse who tried to save lives and the area residents for using what they could to end the fire; otherwise, the bodies could have been burnt beyond recognition, since their little efforts ensured that Ng’eno and his five companions could be recognized.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said that the late legislator was the true embodiment of representation, recalling the incident in which he confronted security officers who were attacking his people, and that it was important for other leaders to learn from him.

“There was a need for investigations over the many crashes in which the country has lost several senior leaders, and it was important for it to be established what the problem was, whether it was the quality of the aircraft or whether the pilots needed refresher courses,” said Wambua.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo said that the deceased legislators got elected thrice because he cared deeply for those who gave him a chance to be their leader, asking other leaders to emulate the high standards set by the gallant son of Narok County.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said that Ng’eno was committed to uniting the Maasai and Kipsigis communities, who were neighbours in the county, and this was what dominated in conversations that he held with friends and colleagues on a daily basis.

“As leaders, we should learn that life is short; we should serve those who gave us a chance to lead them well instead of lining our pockets with billions of shillings which we will leave in this world when our day to leave comes,” said Ledama.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina said that the late legislator was an indefatigable defender of the vulnerable residents that he served as their leader, citing his quest to ensure that the Mau Forest evictees were taken care of, which put him at loggerheads with other leaders.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said that the deceased legislator spoke his mind regardless of which side of the political divide he belonged to and fought for the rights of the less fortunate in the society.