MP Johana Ng'eno to be buried on Friday

Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng'eno. [File, Standard]

The late Johana Ng’eno, Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, who died in a helicopter crash last weekend in Nandi County, will be buried on Friday, March 6th, at his rural home in Trans Mara.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced on Monday after consultations with the Ng’eno family at their Mogondo home in Trans Mara sub-county.

Ng’eno died alongside George Were, the pilot, Amos Kipngetich Rotich, an officer with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and Nick Koskei, a journalist and photographer.

Ntutu said Ng’eno’s body and that of Rotich will arrive at their respective homesteads on Thursday, while those of three other young men who were on board the helicopter will be brought home on Friday ahead of the burials.

“I would like to inform the public that the family has agreed to have the burial ceremony on Friday. The requiem mass will be held at the local Baptist church on Wednesday,” Ntutu said.

The governor said that according to the Kipsigis cultural practices, Ng’eno’s body will be brought to his home on Thursday for an overnight vigil.

The funeral service for five of the victims of the helicopter crash will be held at Emurua Dikirr Primary School, before the bodies are taken to their respective homes for burial.

Ntutu assured the families that the government will conduct a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash to clear any speculation over the circumstances that led to the crash.

“I want to urge Kenyans, especially politicians, to stop politicising the cause of the helicopter crash. Do not use it to settle political scores or gain popularity,” he said.

Ntutu, who was accompanied by Bomet counterpart, Hilary Barchok, spoke after meeting Ng'eno' s family at their Mogondo rural home in Trans Mara yesterday.

He eulogised Ngeno as a champion of the underprivileged.

Also present was Kilgoris MP Julias Ole Sunkuli, who praised Ngeno as a frontline MP who actively contributed to parliamentary proceedings.

Narok Deputy Governor Kiprono Koech Tamalinye described Ngeno as a role model in leadership and thanked Governor Ntutu for partnering with him to develop Emurua Dikirr residents, not just politically but also in implementing development projects.

Meanwhile, Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia urged the public to remain calm as investigations into Ngeno's death are underway and cautioned against spreading misinformation on social media.