President Ruto leads country in mourning MP Johana Ngeno

The late Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno who was killed in a chopper crash in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County alongside six others.

President William Ruto led leaders in mourning Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno who was killed in a chopper crash in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County alongside six others.

He described the late legislator as a progressive and devoted servant of the people who worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents

“He was focused, vocal, and fearless; a leader who stood firmly for justice and equity for all,” wrote the president on X.

He said the late MP will be remembered for progress achieved under his leadership and his commitment to promoting local talent especially in music.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also mourned Ngeno saying he was a fearless man, courageous leader who was committed to the ruling party United Democratic Alliance.

“He loved Kenya and he deeply cherished his heritage. It is incredibly difficult to come to terms with this sudden loss of a great son of our nation,” said Kindiki.

“May his memory last forever, and his soul find peace in eternity.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula also mourned the MP saying as the chairperson of the Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works Committee he was instrumental in passing the Affordable Housing Act, 2024.

Wetangula appointed Tinderet MP Julius Melly and Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri to lead eight MPs to coordinate with the late legislator’s family for burial.

“On behalf of the House, the Parliamentary Service Commission and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the late Hon. Ng’eno and the families of the other passengers whose lives we have also lost.”

The late MP who was serving his third in Parliament was also a member of the Liaison Committee.

Between 2017 and 2022 he served in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi also mourned the late MP saying his death had left Parliamenr shocked and devastated.

“Hon Ngeno will be remembered as a humble leader and a seasoned politician who represented his constituents with zeal and commitment, resulting in his repeated election to Parliament, with this term being his third stint,” he tweeted.

“On behalf of the Senate and on my own behalf, I convey heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and constituents and pray that God grants them fortitude at this very difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua mourned the MP saying he was a great friend who faced threats and intimidation alleging that he was forced to hound him out of office.

“We remained the best of friends up to his death. He had a great future as the leader of the Kipsigis community and his death has robbed the community of a great leader.”

The ex-DP called for thorough and speedy investigations into the cause of the crash that must be made public.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar mourned the MP saying that his untimely death was a devastating loss not only to his family and constituents but also to the party and nation at large.

“Kenya has lost a dedicated patriot, a steadfast legislator, and a courageous defender of public interest whose leadership was defined by humility, integrity, and an unwavering sense of purpose,” said Omar in a statement.

“Hon. Ng'eno distinguished himself as a fearless voice for his constituents and a committed servant of the people, consistently championing the aspirations of ordinary citizens with conviction and sincerity.”